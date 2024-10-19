The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering an inclusive electoral environment, emphasizing the vital role of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in shaping the country’s future.

MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja said this during an engagement meeting with electoral stakeholders, where they presented recommendations that MEC should consider in promoting the participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in electoral processes.

“MEC is committed to ensuring that no one is left behind because we know that a health democracy entails inclusive participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

“It is our collective responsibility to change the narrative and encourage and promote their participation in decision-making processes such as the elections,” indicated Mtalimanja.

In his remarks, the Country Director for Oxfam in Malawi, Lingalireni Mihowa, highlighted the need for MEC and all stakeholders to strengthen the transparency and inclusiveness of the electoral process, so that all citizens can fully participate in shaping the future of democracy in the country.

He advised MEC to actively implement the recommendations the stakeholders made so that the country achieves a fair and equitable 2025 election.

Meanwhile, the meeting was organized by the Ministry of Gender Malawi, Oxfam in Malawi, Women’s Legal Resources Centre – WOLREC, and the Centre for Civil Society Strengthening with financial support from the European Union in Malawi.