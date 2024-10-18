In alignment with the national clean-up exercise held monthly, the Mayoka Youths Hub, alongside other local stakeholders, organized a major clean-up effort at Chintheche Turn-Off Business Market today.

This initiative aims to improve hygiene standards and mitigate disease risks as the rainy season approaches.

Elias Frost, a representative from Mayoka Youths Hub, highlighted the importance of community engagement in maintaining a clean environment.

“We want to show that a clean environment isn’t just important, it’s essential to our health and well-being,” Frost explained.

Environmental District Officer Never Mulungu applauded the volunteers’ efforts, emphasizing the broader significance of cleanliness. “Public health hinges on good hygiene practices,” she said.

This clean-up event is particularly relevant in Nkhata Bay, a district that suffered a deadly cholera outbreak in 2022, which tragically claimed over 40 lives