Dowa DAPP Teachers Training College has celebrated Temwa Chilenga’s tireless efforts to uplift her community and honored her for her exceptional service, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making a lasting impact.

The College’s Open Day event took place in Dowa where outstanding students were recognized and rewarded for their exceptional performance during Teaching Practice, and accomplished alumni such as Temwa Chilenga was honored for her innovative approaches in her work.

Speaking during the event, the Director of Teacher Education and Development in the Ministry of Education, Zizwa Msukuma, who was also the guest of honor, hailed the College’s efforts in assisting the government in improving education in the country.

Msukuma said it’s commendable to honor the great work of people like Temwa Chilenga who has made a significant contribution to her community.

“Tracking and honoring alumni, such as Ms. Temwa Chilenga, a primary school teacher and Dowa DAPP alumnae, who has made significant contributions to her community through innovative approaches is worthy of commending,” said Msukuma.

Meanwhile, the event provided an opportunity for Dowa DAPP to showcase its innovative approaches to teacher education, including its Determination of Modern Methods (DMM) platform, which has revolutionised teaching and learning.