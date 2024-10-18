Early childhood education centres (ECDCs) have been encouraged to integrate career exploration programs into their curriculums, introducing children to a variety of professions from a young age.

This initiative, spearheaded by institutions such as St. Charles and Clare Private Schools in Mzimba, highlights the critical role of early career guidance in shaping children’s future aspirations and enabling them to make informed choices about their paths.

The efforts of St. Charles and Clare Private Schools serve as a compelling example of how early career guidance can have a profound impact on young learners.

By organizing educational visits to local sites like Mzimba District Hospital, Mzimba Community Radio, and the Police Department, these schools provide students with direct exposure to various professional environments, helping them envision potential career trajectories.

Experts emphasize the importance of such experiences in developing career aspirations.

Observational learning during formative years equips students with the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about their futures and encourages them to explore fields they might not have previously considered.

Jacinta Phiri, director of the schools, underscored their dedication to offering practical learning opportunities aimed at helping students discover and comprehend different professions in real-world contexts.

For students like Abigail Mfune, who aspires to be a doctor, these visits serve as a source of inspiration and direction.

This initiative clearly illustrates how early exposure to professional settings can foster ambition and guide young learners toward realizing their potential.