A disturbing incident unfolded at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) recently, where several women supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) reportedly fainted due to hunger.

The women who had accompanied President Lazarus Chakwera to the event were left unattended by senior MCP members, leaving Good Samaritans to come to their rescue with food and transportation.

According to eyewitnesses, the women, mostly from Lilongwe and surrounding areas, appeared weak and disoriented before collapsing. Despite their visible distress, senior MCP members seemingly ignored their plight, sparking outrage among onlookers.

“It was heartbreaking to see these women, who had come to support their party, being neglected by their leaders,” said one witness. “They were visibly hungry and weak, but no one from the MCP seemed to care.”

The incident has raised concerns about the welfare of party supporters and the priorities of MCP leaders. “This is unacceptable,” said another witness. “How can a party claim to care about its supporters when it can’t even provide for their basic needs?”

Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated one. Malawi has been grappling with food insecurity, particularly in rural areas, with over 24 million people in Southern Africa facing hunger, malnutrition, and water scarcity due to extreme weather conditions.

Women, especially, bear the brunt of food insecurity, often resorting to negative coping mechanisms such as skipping meals or selling their assets.

Empowering women to eliminate hunger has been a focus of organizations such as the World Food Programme (WFP) in Malawi ². By supporting smallholder farmers, particularly women, WFP aims to improve food security and reduce poverty.

However, the MCP’s handling of this incident has sparked widespread criticism. “This is a clear indication of the party’s lack of concern for its supporters,” said a resident. “If they can’t even provide for their supporters, how can they be expected to address the broader issues facing Malawi?”

The women, who were eventually helped by Good Samaritans, expressed disappointment and frustration with the MCP. “We were abandoned by our party,” said one of the women. “We won’t forget this experience.”

As Malawi struggles to address food insecurity and poverty, incidents like these highlight the need for greater accountability and compassion from leaders. The MCP must take responsibility for its supporters’ welfare and address the systemic issues that led to this incident.

This publication will continue to follow up on the women’s story, seeking answers from MCP leaders and exploring solutions to Malawi’s food insecurity challenges.

By Twink Jones Gadama