The 2024 Presidential Golf Tournament has achieved its ambitious target of raising K600 million to support vulnerable university students and communities affected by Cyclone Freddy and El Nino.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the tournament at Limbe Country Club in Blantyre, the Chairperson of the Fundraising Sub-Committee, Boyd Luwe indicated that reaching the targeted amount of K600 million is a great accomplishment.

According to Luwe, the committee members played an active role in mobilising the funds.

He appreciated the sponsors in various categories for their unwavering dedication and support, saying despite reaching the target, the committee will continue to receive funds until the final report is submitted.

In his remarks, President Lazarus Chakwera underscored the need to continue supporting people affected by Cyclone Freddy and El Nino.

He also highlighted the importance of investing in the future of university students who are facing challenges in paying their tuition fees and other expenses.

On his part, the Chairperson of the Presidential Charity Golf Initiative Committee, Vizenge Kumwenda, commended the golf players for their contribution to the success of the tournament through their participation.