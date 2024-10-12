Pastor Paul and Becky Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) yesterday supported Nsaru Health Centre with assorted medical supplies and 10 kg bags of maize flour to 300 families.

The pastor also donated 25kg bags of fertilizer to 300 families.

Speaking after the donation Pastor Enenche said they have supported the families with bags of maize flour as one way of addressing the food crisis that has affected most Malawians.

According to Enenche, their objective is to change the lives of vulnerable people by providing all the necessary support.

“We are here for a crusade but we thought it is very important to support people who are having challenges in accessing food and other things. So we are demonstrating the word of God in ways where people can fill the love of God, that God is loving,” he explained.

He added that as a Man of God, he believes in supporting other people when they are facing challenges.

Member of Parliament for the area, who is also Minister of Mining, Monica Chang’anamuno, commended Pastor Enenche for the support, saying it will assist in transforming the lives of people around Nsaru.

Enenche is in the country for a two-day crusade that started on October 10th and ended yesterday, October 11, 2024.