The Super League of Malawi has charged MAFCO FC and its four players over unsporting conduct on Sunday at Kamuzu stadium when they were hosted by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

According to the charge sheet that we have seen, Vitumbiko Phiri, Blessings Chandiyang’ana and Duncan Mwale have been charged with assaulting Bullets player Wongani Lungu during the extra minutes of their game against Bullets, with Christopher Mikuwa answering the same charge after he slapped Chawanangwa Gumbo contrary to Article 26.2.30.3 as read with Article 26.2.38 of Super League of Malawi Rules and Regulations [2023].

The four players have also been charged with Acts of violence or attempted acts of violence against a fellow player after they violently stepped on an already injured Lungu, who was lying on the ground in agony, contrary to Article 26.2.13 as read with Article 26.2.17 of the Super League of Malawi Rules and Regulations [2023].

The club has been charged with bringing the League into disrepute contrary to Article 26.2.51 of Super League of Malawi Rules and Regulations [2023].

Meanwhile, SULOM has given 48 hours for MAFCO and the players to respond to the charges accordingly.

On Monday, the Salima-based side issued a public apology for what happened and strongly condemned the actions of the players.