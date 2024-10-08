The Malawi Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has announced a tailored approach for the 2024/25 farming season.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, beneficiaries of the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) will receive input packages specifically designed for their farming activities.

Kawale: We will facilitate organic fertilisers to enhance crop production.

Speaking during a press briefing at Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund Warehouse at Kanengo in Lilongwe, Kawale indicated that the ministry will facilitate organic fertilisers and new varieties to enhance soil health and crop production, with ongoing initiatives towards commercialisation for wider accessibility.

He also highlighted that the government is committed to supporting commercial-oriented households through various initiatives including Farm Input Loans under the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

Kawale also indicated that government will support more than two million households with food aid, cash transfers, and grants in the upcoming financial year, in addition to the vulnerable families supported by DODMA.