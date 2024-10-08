The Mchinji First Grade Magistrate Court in Malawi has cleared a man identified as Chikondi Makumbi of theft by servant allegations.

According to the Legal Aid Bureau, Makumbi worked as a Salesman at Capital Bakery in Mchinji district and was arrested in April last year on suspicion of stealing One Million Kwacha.

“When arrested, his mother visited Legal Aid Bureau offices to register the matter and seek assistance on his behalf. When granted legal aid, Makumbi was represented by Senior Legal Aid Advocate Gift Somba with assistance from Legal Aid Officer Glory Namisengo.

“At the time of his employment in the bakery, Makumbi was working with a colleague known to be stealing bread from the bakery. He was confronted and later reported to management. The bakery later incurred a one Million Kwacha shortage in December 2023. Both Makumbi and the colleague were asked to reimburse the money,” indicated the Bureau.

Further, the bureau said the money was repaid after the two got a loan from a loan shark.

“Makumbi however stopped receiving his monthly salary from January to March 2024 and hence could not repay the loan he took. The loan shark in turn went to the bakery and forcefully took one Million Kwacha. This led to Makumbi’s arrest,” added the Bureau.

However, in Court, Makumbi denied the charge and the State paraded three witnesses to prove their case. He was later found with a case to answer.

“Makumbi entered his defense with assistance from Legal Aid Bureau counsel. It was noted that in the evidence from the State, figures from stock-taking were different as shared by State witnesses. It was further noted that Makumbi was not the only person with access to the said money in the bakery,” the Bureau further highlighted.

The First Grade Magistrate Court then agreed with the observations from the defence and indicated that there was no proof hence Makumbi was set free.