Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says it has gathered all the evidence in Sunday’s TNM Super League match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mafco in which Wongani Lungu was deliberately injured by Vitumbiko Phiri and Blessings Chandiyang’ana.

According to the body, an appropriate action will be taken against the duo who were captured live taking turns to stamp their studs on the helpless Lungu as he was lying down in agony.

Sulom has released a statement in which it has condemned the acts by the two Mafco FC players

“SULOM strongly condemns such acts and any form of unsporting behaviour in the league.

“Football is built on the tenets of fair play and respect,” an excerpt of the statement reads.

Sulom has further divulged that it has taken note and reviewed the video clip circulating on various social media platforms showing the players in the act, and has since committed to take appropriate action against the players.

Earlier on, the Salima-based outfit condemned the act displayed by their players and pledged to take full responsibility for their player’s actions.

The whole fracas was orchestrated by Christopher Mikuwa who, in full view of referee Cassim Shaibu Amidu, punched Chawanangwa Gumbo when he was trying to rescue Lungu from the jaws of the angry Mafco players.

Surprisingly, Amidu only flashed a yellow card on Mikuwa but Chandiyang’ana and Phiri received no punishment from the referee.

Meanwhile, Bullets is yet to comment on the issue.