The Malawi Armed Forces College football club (MAFCO FC) has finally issued a media statement condemning the act of lack of sportsmanship displayed by their players in the TNM Super League game against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets played on Sunday afternoon at Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

During the match, MAFCO FC players Blessings Chandiyang’ana, Duncan Mwale and Vitumbiko Phiri are seen in a video clip unleashing a vicious tackle on Bullets player, Wongani Lungu.

The incident attracted a wave of criticism from the soccer fraternity, urging authorities to institute swift action on the trio.

In a statement released by the Salima-based Malawi Defence Force outfit on Monday afternoon, the club says it strongly condemns the conduct of their players in the strongest terms.

The statement says the club regrets the behavior shown by the players labelling it “unacceptable” and not representing the sportsmanship and respect that the club values.

“Such unsportsmanship has no place in any modern game of football, let alone the elite TNM Super League.

“It offends every essence of the game of football, including the spirit of fair play and competitiveness that MAFCO FC propagates,” reads part of the statement.

The club has since pledged to take full responsibility for the player’s actions, including applying all the necessary disciplinary measures on them.

The incident, in full view of referee Cassim Shaibu Amidu, only attracted a yellow card on Mikuwa but the other three players were left scot free.

Later in the morning, MAFCO FC skipper Paul Ndhlovu also issued a statement apologizing for the behaviour shown by his teammates.

In the meantime, Bullets is yet to comment on the issue.