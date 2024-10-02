Golf enthusiasts in Malawi can look forward to a world-class experience at the Blantyre Sports Club Summer Golf Championship, thanks to a timely and substantial sponsorship from Island Beverages Limited.

The championship, scheduled to take place from October 3-6, 2024, has attracted a strong field of 150 golfers, including top players BC Coombes, Medson Roka, Gabriel Kambale, Folindo Rodrick, Paul Chidale, and Adam Sailes.

The company has announced that it will provide purified to all participants for the entire three days, enabling the tournament to upgrade its facilities and services, providing a premier golfing experience for participants and spectators alike.

“We are thrilled to partner with Blantyre Sports Club to bring this prestigious event to life,” said Christopher Malani, Commercial Director of Island Beverages Limited. “As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe in supporting initiatives that promote sports development and community engagement.”

Blantyre Sports Club Golf Captain Mike Juma expressed gratitude to Island Beverages Limited for their support.

“This sponsorship has enabled us to prepare the course to championship standards, ensuring a challenging and enjoyable experience for all participants.”

With the sponsorship in place, golf enthusiasts can expect an exciting and competitive tournament at the Blantyre Sports Club.