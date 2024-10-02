Mighty Mukuru Wanderers breathed new life into their title aspirations after edging relegation-threatened FOMO FC 1-0, narrowing the gap with TNM Super League pace-setters Silver Strikers to just five points.

Wisdom Mpinganjira’s clinical eighth-minute strike proved decisive at the Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday, as the Nomads secured maximum points to move within striking distance of the leaders.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers dropped valuable points in a stalemate with hard-fighting Bangwe All Stars FC, as their attacking prowess was neutralized in a 0-0 draw.

The results have thrown the title race wide open, setting the stage for a thrilling three-horse contest. FCB Nyasa Big Bullets also capitalized on the leaders’ slip-up, leapfrogging into third place following their goalless draw with Mzuzu City Hummers.

The pressure is now mounting on the Bankers, who now have 49 points to maintain their advantage, while the Wanderers, with 44 points and the Bullets, 34 points, both from 21 games, sense blood in the water