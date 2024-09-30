Kasungu Secondary School on Saturday awarded its best-performing students and teachers both at Junior Certificate and Malawi School Certificate of Education at a function that was held at the institution.

About 20 students and 22 teachers went away with undisclosed cash prizes for their dedication and hard work.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony, Acting District Education Manager for Central East Education Division Sakayi Musango Musopole said the school’s performance was a source of pride worth recognizing in the division.

“This demonstrates that the leadership at the institution is trying to take everyone on board and recognize their contribution to the school,” he said.

He said performance awards are very vital as they help deal with indiscipline in schools.

“These awards do not only help the awardees feel part and parcel of the school but also help instil discipline and foster good cooperation and relationship at an institution,” he said.

Musopole said he was impressed that the efforts the division was undertaking were yielding something and that teachers and learners were responding to what they were there for.

The school’s headteacher, Andrew Chinseu, attributed the performance at the school to their vision of improving the performance of students.

“We have teachers and students that are very much dedicated to implementing the strategies that we put in place as a school,” he said.

He said the performance was cause for celebrations saying there had been community outcry to improve on performance.

One of the awardees, Shirah Kam’mwamba, 16, who got 12 points, said she was grateful to the school for recognizing their performance.

“I am honoured, and frankly speaking, I am very happy because I did not expect that I would get such points. It has all been the grace of God and hard work,” she said.

The school which tops the Central East Education Division achieved a 100 per cent pass rate for the Junior Certificate and a 96 per cent pass rate for the Malawi School Certificate of Education examination results in the recently released results.

