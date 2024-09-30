Gilbert Banda, Executive Director of the Centre for Community Empowerment Initiative (CCEI), has urged the public to vaccinate their dogs annually in a bid to achieve a rabies-free Malawi.

His call came during the World Rabies Day commemoration on Saturday in Karonga District.

Banda emphasized that rabies is 100% preventable and that dog owners must prioritize annual vaccinations for their pets.

“As CCEI, we promote one health: people should be healthy, livestock should be healthy, and the environment should be clean. We support initiatives aimed at raising awareness among dog owners about the importance of yearly vaccinations to alleviate the financial burden associated with rabies,” he added.

Jessy Mwambongo, the Chief Agriculture Officer for Karonga District, stated that they have intensified sensitization campaigns targeting farmers to vaccinate their dogs as part of efforts to eradicate rabies in the area. However, she highlighted resource shortages and a lack of rabies vaccine availability as significant challenges in the fight against the disease.

David Sibale, Director of Health Services for Karonga District, urged the public to seek immediate medical attention at district hospitals if bitten by a dog, warning that delays in treatment could hinder the council’s commitment to combating rabies.

By Wakisa Myamba