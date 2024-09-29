As the world marked International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) on 28 September 2024, MISA Malawi has compelled the government to strengthen access to information in Malawi’s public institutions.

According to a statement released by MISA Malawi, signed by its Chairperson, Golden Matonga, this year’s theme ‘Mainstreaming Access to Information and Participation in the Public Sector’ emphasizes the fundamental role government institutions play in producing, receiving, and holding public information and data.

“In Malawi, the legal and policy landscape encourages citizen participation in the development and overall governance space, but citizens cannot participate in decision-making and development processes without access to credible and relevant information.

“Due to decentralization, billions of Kwacha in the national budget and funds from development partners are channeled to local councils. Most development initiatives are now decided at the local level, necessitating local councils to be more transparent and accountable to the public,” indicated part of the statement.

The statement further noted that most city, town, municipal, and district councils are yet to embrace and mainstream the Access to Information (ATI) Act of 2017.

“Most local councils are yet to appoint or designate information officers in line with the ATI Act and some of them do not have proactive means of disclosing information such as indigenous systems, websites, or social media platforms.

“As we cast the spotlight on mainstreaming access to information and participation in the public sector and as we clock four years since the operationalization of the ATI Act in Malawi, it is unfortunate to note that a culture of secrecy persists in public institutions and local councils remain closed to the public,” it further highlighted.

Meanwhile, the day was set aside by the UN General Assembly, and 28 September was proclaimed as International Day for Universal Access to Information.