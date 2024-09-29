As Malawi gears up for the 2025 general elections, seasoned politician Clement Stambuli has made a significant move by joining the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Stambuli joined the party yesterday, 28 September 2024.

Stambuli was an Executive Committee member of the Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) and was the organizing chairperson for the 2024 AFORD National Elective Conference before joining the DPP.

In January this year, Stambuli dumped the United Democratic Front (UDF) where he was serving as the Director of Elections.

Stambuli served as the Minister of Information and Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota Central Constituency during Bakili Muluzi’s tenure.