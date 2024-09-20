Malawi’s rice production ranks among the lowest globally, highlighting a pressing need for strategic interventions to boost yields.

This was revealed when the Minister of Agriculture, Sam Dalitso Kawale, officially launched the second National Rice Development Strategy (NRDS 2) – 2024-2030, at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

He emphasized the need for Malawian farmers to increase the production of rice in the country.

“We have to leverage the policies and the development that is coming into the country to start helping our farmers increase production,” said Kawale.

On his part, Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Kazuhiro Tambara indicated that there is a high demand for local varieties of rice, such as Kilombero, in the SADC region and beyond.

According to experts, adopting good soil management practices, investing in efficient irrigation systems, and leveraging mechanization can significantly enhance rice productivity in the country.