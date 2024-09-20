Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika made a triumphant entry into Malawi’s northern region on Thursday, receiving a warm and enthusiastic welcome from supporters in Malawi’s northern region.

As Mutharika’s convoy arrived at Jenda, thousands of people lined the streets, praising him with songs and chants. The crowd’s energetic atmosphere reflected the region’s strong affinity for the DPP leader.

Addressing the gathering, Mutharika expressed his gratitude for the warm reception, declaring Jenda as the “home of the DPP.” His words were met with thunderous applause and cheers.

“Jenda has always been a stronghold for our party, and I’m overwhelmed by your love and support,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika’s visit comes ahead of the DPP’s rally scheduled for Saturday at Katoto Freedom Park in Mzuzu. The event is expected to draw thousands of supporters, further solidifying Mutharika’s position as a leading contender in the 2025 general elections

The DPP’s northern region committee has endorsed Mutharika as their candidate, citing his unfinished development projects in the region and Malawi as a whole.

Mutharika’s connection to the northern region is deeply rooted, with his late brother, President Bingu wa Mutharika, also enjoying strong support in the area.