In a significant leap forward for Malawi’s healthcare, six public hospitals in Malawi have received a significant boost to their healthcare capabilities with the donation of vital surgical supplies worth over K200 million.

This generous donation, made by Thandizo, a United Kingdom-based organization through Pashello Charitable Trust, is set to enhance the quality of medical care and patient outcomes in the country.

Lloyd Malola, Director of Pashello Charitable Trust, said the donation will benefit Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, Zomba Central Hospital, Kamuzu Central Hospital, Chikwawa District Hospital, Nsanje District Hospital, and Ngabu Rural Hospital, responding to their pressing need for surgical instruments.

“These surgical supplies will ensure that patients across the country receive urgent and better treatment, thereby alleviating some of the challenges that our doctors face in the surgical department,” Malola explained.

Dr Leonard Chafewa, a neurosurgeon at QECH, welcomed the support, stating that it will enable the hospital to conduct excellent operations on patients. “We do quite several operations, and to do those, we need equipment, and some of the equipment they’ve helped us with is critical.”

With these new surgical supplies, beneficiary hospitals will be better equipped to provide quality care, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient outcomes. The donated supplies include surgical scissors, needholders, Haemostats, Dressing FCPS, and Tissue Forceps.