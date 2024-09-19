Silver Strikers showcased a dominant and majestic performance yesterday at Silver Stadium, clobbering Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos 4-1 in the first leg of the 2024 Airtel Top 8 quarterfinals.

The Central Bankers proved their class, leaving their opponents struggling to keep pace in what turned out to be a one-sided affair.

Right from the kickoff, Silver Strikers demonstrated their intent to take full control of the match.

Their quick passing, high pressing, and tactical discipline kept Dedza Dynamos on the back foot for most of the game. By halftime, Silver Strikers were already in command with a 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from their attacking duo, who took advantage of Dedza’s defensive lapses.

In the second half, Dedza Dynamos showed some signs of resurgence, but their efforts were undone when Silver Strikers netted their third goal, putting the game further beyond reach.

Although Dedza managed to pull one back to make it 3-1, it proved to be a mere consolation. Silver Strikers sealed the game in style, adding a fourth goal to wrap up the match 4-1.

Silver Strikers’ star midfielder was instrumental throughout the match, pulling the strings in midfield and assisting in two of the goals.

Their defence remained solid, allowing Dedza Dynamos very few clear-cut chances and their goalkeeper made key saves to preserve their dominant lead.

The 4-1 scoreline gives Silver Strikers a significant advantage heading into the second leg of the quarterfinals.

They will be full of confidence, knowing they have a healthy cushion, while Dedza Dynamos will have to produce a remarkable comeback if they hope to overturn the deficit.

Silver Strikers coach expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, praising their discipline and execution of the game plan. On the other hand, Dedza Dynamos’ coach admitted that his side was outplayed and will need to improve significantly ahead of the return leg.

With this commanding victory, Silver Strikers have firmly put one foot in the semifinals of the 2024 Airtel Top 8, setting their sights on lifting the coveted trophy once again.