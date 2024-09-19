Malawi has joined 13 other countries in opposing a recent United Nations resolution calling for Israel to withdraw its troops from the West Bank and East Jerusalem in Palestine within a year.

The resolution, although approved by the UN, is non-binding, meaning it doesn’t obligate Israel to take any action. This development comes amid ongoing tensions in the region, with Israel occupying parts of Palestine since 1967.

During the UN General Assembly’s emergency session, member states adopted a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and ensuring humanitarian access.

The resolution garnered significant support, with 124 countries voting in favour, while 43 countries chose to abstain, and 14 countries, including Malawi, voted against the resolution.

Notably, the US, Argentina, Israel, Malawi and a few other countries voted against the resolution, while countries like the UK, Germany, and Italy abstained.

Malawi’s decision to oppose the resolution has significant implications for its stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The UN resolution also reiterated the need for all parties to comply with international law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians.

The international community remains divided on the issue, with some countries condemning Hamas’ actions and others calling for Israel to end its occupation.

Malawi and Israel have a long-standing relationship and recently, the two governments signed an employment agreement, allowing Malawians to work in Israel. In fact, over 1,100 Malawians are currently employed in Israel, including 350 students participating in a year-long internship program.