In a surprising turn of events, musician Dan Lu has announced that he will release his new song titled “Chakwera” this Saturday. This news has sparked various speculations about the song’s message regarding Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Dan Lu, who played a pivotal role in promoting the previous ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party(DPP), through his music, has been described as an erratic artist due to his defiant attitude. Recently, he posted about quitting music but ultimately did not follow through.

While some may label him as an attention seeker, this characterization is misleading, as seeking attention is a common strategy for artists to promote their brands.

Once he announced his Facebook comment section, it was soon flooded with speculation. Some asserted that he intended to criticize the current leadership of the MCP, while others contended that the song would suggest the opposite.

One commenter stated, “Boma ndilomweri fada,” to which the Lozani Zanu hitmaker replied, “Palibe Kusintha.”

As Saturday approaches, there are growing expectations that Dan Lu may join MCP, given his responses in the comment section. Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of the song to see what message it will convey.