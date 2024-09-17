Two outstanding students in the 2024 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams, Owen Jelasi and Hellen Thombozi have been awarded 2 million kwacha, each full scholarship to study in India for their exceptional academic performance.

Both from Maranatha Academy, Owen secured 8 points, emerging as this year’s MSCE highest scorer, while Hellen emerged as the outstanding female student after amassing 10 points.



Speaking at a press briefing in Blantyre on Tuesday, Maranatha Academy Managing Director Dr Ernest Kaonga never missed words to express his excitement for the two top performers, saying their hard work deserves recognition and celebrations

“I promised them, so they will get 2 million kwacha each. Apart from that, I’m also offering them scholarships to go to learn abroad. They have to go and learn in India; everything is paid for. The accommodation paid for, the food paid for, tuition paid for, they have made us very proud,” said Kaonga.

This generous initiative highlights the importance of private sector involvement in promoting academic excellence and nurturing Malawi’s future leaders.

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) released the 2024 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination results on Monday. Out of the 172,434 candidates who sat for the exams, 97,222 passed, representing a pass rate of 54.79%.