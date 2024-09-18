President Lazarus Chakwera will travel to the United States of America (USA) today to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly that will be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 20th to 27th September 2024.

This is the 6th international trip in just two months which has seen the president waste billions of taxpayers money on his trips. As revealed in Parliament last month, the President wasted more than K4.5 billion on a single trip to Germany for his infamous “bicycle ride”.

Blantyre City South East MP Sameer Suleman criticized the president for his extravagance. He said, “K4.5 billion was spent by our president to go ride a bicycle in Germany, to promote Germany, instead of riding that bicycle here.”

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his upcoming visit to the US, Chakwera will attend the Summit of the Future and the High-Level Meeting on the Miombo Forest Declaration.

“The president will also attend among others, the High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance and deliver a National Statement during the United Nations General Assembly General Debate to mobilize global support for Malawi’s developmental priorities,” reads part of the statement.

The Ministry also says Chakwera will hold bilateral discussions with other Heads of State and Government and other Business Executives to continue advancing Malawi’s diplomatic relations and economic partnerships towards implementation of the Agriculture, Tourism and Mining (ATM) Strategy and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“In this context, the President will also host the Malawi Partners Conference 2024 that will bring together investors to discuss the future and potential of food production in Malawi,” as it reads.

The plane carrying President Chakwera will depart Kamuzu International Airport tomorrow, 18th September 2024, at 07:30 Hours.

Although the President is travelling to America, some people in the country have advised him to stop extravagant trips as the country is facing hunger and other economic challenges.