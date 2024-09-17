Jackpot! With the farming season fast approaching, Peter Vanasiyo, a Ntcheu-based farmer, will have all the reasons to smile as he has won a whooping K200 million in the BetPawa Aero game with a stake of K200.

Smiling when he was presented with a dummy cheque, Vanasiyo told reporters that he would invest part of the money in his farming activities.

He also said he never expected to win such an amount as he was only playing the betting game for fun.

“I just play when I can, when I have a little extra money. It’s good entertainment for me. I don’t think anyone ever really sees it coming. As for me, I didn’t even have a feeling, I just let the game go. The feeling of winning such an amount is unbelievable,” he said.

Aero, a crash game released by its maker Turbo in August last year, is popular and exciting. It entails a player placing a bet on a virtual plane and watching it fly higher and higher.

It is among a large variety of exciting crash games offered by betPawa through which several players have joined the multi-millionaires league after winning BIG on the platform.

“When we say you can bet small and win BIG, we mean it. Vanasiyo played with only MWK 100 per bet where he placed two similar bets to win MWK 200 Million in total,” said betPawa’s Southern Africa Marketing Manager, Bwalya Musonda Noah.

Africa’s record winning amount on Aviator is held by a betPawa customer from Ghana, Fuseini, who won MWK 841.3 Million in November last year.

In May this year, Jacques Tuziyere, a Rwandan nation doing business in Malawi, became the biggest winner with betPawa after winning MWK 250 Million by flying an Aviator.