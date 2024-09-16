President Lazarus Chakwera has underscored the importance of inclusive growth, affirming that his government will prioritize development initiatives that address regional disparities and foster prosperity.

He said this during a Mega rally at Area 24 Market Ground in Lilongwe.

Chakwera highlighted the need for Malawians to remain united as his government continues to improve people’s lives through various initiatives.

Chakwera also stated that people in the country must avoid misleading information about the death of former Vice President Saulos Chilima.

During the rally, prominent people like Hetherwick Ntaba, Skeffa Chimoto, Grezelder Jeffrey, and Imlan Mtenje joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).