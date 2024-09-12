A 27-year-old woman, identified as Laureen Waya, has been arrested for allegedly operating a fraudulent online website, Amazone Online, where unsuspecting customers paid for products that were never delivered.

Harry Namwaza, Deputy Police National Public Relations Officer, says the website, which has been active for some time, scammed various individuals, collecting a total of K1,769,000.00 in payments.

Namwaza revealed that the woman, who hails from Mponda Village in Traditional Authority Nkhumba, Phalombe District, was arrested by police in Area 49 after a thorough investigation revealed her involvement in the scam.

She is currently being held at Lingadzi Police Station.

According to Namwaza, Waya has been charged with the offence of Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses.

Police are urging anyone who has been a victim of this fraudulent scheme to come forward and report to the Police immediately.

“It is important that the general public remain vigilant and cautious when shopping online to avoid falling prey to such scams,” he explained.