The upcoming lakeshore conference by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM) is poised to be a pivotal event for Malawi’s economic future, as stakeholders are set to discuss solutions to the country’s economic uncertainties.

Speaking on Wednesday in Blantyre, when First Capital Bank presented a K5 million sponsorship, Noel Zigowa, ICAM’s Chief Executive Officer, affirmed that everything is set for the conference, scheduled to take place in Mangochi from September 19 to 21, 2024, with the theme “Navigating Economic Uncertainties, Strategies For Growth and Resilience.”

Zigowa said the conference’s significance lies in its timely focus on economic uncertainties, which have been affecting Malawi’s growth and development. He added that, with a keynote speech by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithyola Banda, the event promises to deliver high-level insights and strategies for navigating these challenges.

He emphasized the importance of the conference, stating, “As a nation, we are facing a lot of uncertainties, but we are looking at how we can balance and address these uncertainties by making sure that we are ready and set in case we face any other challenges.”

He added that the conference will explore topics such as sustainability, resilience, and growth strategies, wto producea communique that will guide the nation’s approach to economic uncertainty.

Twikale Chirwa, FCB’s Head of Marketing, said the bank’s support for the conference is based on its importance as a platform for navigating economic uncertainties in Malawi. “We expect Malawians to gain valuable insights and prescriptions for economic resilience, both at an individual and macro level,” Chirwa said.

He further said the bank believes that a resilient economy is good for the banking industry and individual Malawians, contributing to the growth of the economy as a whole.

By bringing together government officials, accountants, and industry experts, the ICAM lakeshore conference has the potential to shape Malawi’s economic trajectory and provide a roadmap for future growth and resilience.