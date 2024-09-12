The Mponela First Grade Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced Mazoni Dzonzi, 49, to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl.

According to Mponela Police PRO, Macpatson Msadala, the court heard through prosecutor Sergeant Melody Sakwi that, in May 2024, the victim was sent by her mother to collect flour at her mother’s friend.

“On her way, she met the convict who grabbed her and took the victim into a nearby maize garden where he forced himself on her. After quenching his libido he gave the victim a sum of K3,000 and told her not to reveal the ordeal to anyone,” said Msadala.

Msadala further noted that after some months, the mother noticed changes in the victim’s appearance. Upon questioning, she revealed to be pregnant and narrated what had happened, prompting the mother to report the incident at Mtengowanthenga Police Unit, leading to the convict’s arrest.

“Appearing in court, Dzonzi pleaded guilty to the charge of having sexual intercourse with a girl child, which contravenes section 138(1) of the Penal Code.

“In her submission, prosecutor Sakwi asked the court for a stiffer punishment to deter would-be offenders,” he explained.

Passing the sentence, First Grade Magistrate Talakwanji Mndala concurred with the state and sentenced Dzonzi to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Dzonzi hails from Kakwesa village in the area of Senior Chief Kayembe in Dowa District.