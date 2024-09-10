Old Mutual Malawi is teeing off its 70th-anniversary celebrations with a swing, hosting two golf tournaments in Blantyre and Lilongwe this month to mark seven decades of excellence and commitment to the country’s development.

According to Patience Chatsika, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive at Old Mutual Malawi, the golf tournaments reflect the company’s commitment to fostering social relationships with customers and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Chatsika said: “Our 70th-anniversary celebrations are centered around Old Mutual’s significant contributions to Malawi’s national development and the economy in general.

“In addition to the golf tournaments, the company has been conducting various events throughout the year, underscoring its pledge to corporate social responsibility, community development, financial literacy, and empowerment.”

In Blantyre, the tournament will take place this Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the Blantyre Sports Club, while in Lilongwe, it will be held next weekend on September 21, 2024, at the Lilongwe Golf Club, attracting participants from various corporate entities, Old Mutual customers, and other stakeholders.

Established in 1954 as an insurance company, Old Mutual Malawi has grown to offer diverse products and services in savings, investments, insurance, pensions, and asset management.