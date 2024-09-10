People in Nkhata Bay South Constituency have commended their Member of Parliament, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, for constructing a market shed at Kalowa in the area of Traditional Authority Zilakoma worth K23 million using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Residents in the area say this will improve businesses and their livelihoods.

Speaking during the opening function on Sunday, Traditional Authority Zilakoma said the construction of the market shed is an answer to the outcry of vendors’ needs.

“Today being a market day, you have all witnessed how vendors struggle to sell their things. Some sell their commodities along the road, which is not safe; hygiene of food items is a problem; and things are worse during the rainy season as business is not as usual. All this will be history with the commissioning of the market shed today. I urge the community members to take good care of them for continued support,” Zilakoma.

One of the business ladies, Hawa Manda, noted that now they will be able to sell even at old hours due to the electricity at the market shed, which is good for business and sustaining their daily livelihoods.

Nkhata Bay Director of Planning and Development, Edgar Chihana, has lamented that the market shed will greatly improve service delivery for the council.

“Apart from providing a conducive environment for traders to operate, the shed will ease our work in revenue collection, which will in turn improve service delivery, and this is a true reflection of effective use of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF),” Chihana.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament of the area, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized his commitment to using CDF to address the needs of his constituents.