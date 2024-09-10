Creck Sporting Club has announced the return to action of their head coach, McDonald ‘Nginde’ Mtetemera who was suspended earlier this year following the team’s poor run of results.

According to the team’s Facebook post on Monday, “CRECK Sporting board has reinstated Macdonald Nginde Mtetemera as team’s head coach with immediate effect, following a comprehensive review process which was held on Friday.”

Mtetemera’s return follows a brief stint by Joseph “Shakira” Kamwendo, who took over as interim coach after Mtetemera’s suspension on 17th July 2024.

Despite the said team’s struggles, Creck Sporting Club remains in fourth place on the log table with 29 points from 18 matches.

With Mtetemera back at the helm, the club is expected to regain momentum and push for a strong finish to the season. His two-year contract remains in effect, and he will be tasked with driving the team’s success in the coming months.