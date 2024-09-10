President Lazarus Chakwera has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to development, stressing his determination to transform the lives of people in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts.

Through his Facebook Page after visiting the two districts on Monday, Chakwera indicated that he has dedicated several days this week to inspecting some of the landmark projects and engaging key stakeholders in the districts.

“The Shire Valley forms an integral part of my administration’s development agenda for the people of Nsanje and Chikwawa. As such we have intensified the completion of projects and programs towards transformation of communities,” said Chakwera.

He also indicated that his schedule included switching on electricity for over 300 households at Nguluwe Village in Nsanje under the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (Marep).

“This is one of the 460 centres under Phase 9 of the initiative, a fulfilment of my desire to provide electricity to all Malawians by 2030.

“Earlier, I held an interface meeting with local leaders, business captains, and members of the community to better understand their plight amidst prevailing social and economic realities,” he added.

Chakwera also highlighted that his government will accelerate necessary interventions to attain food security for all.