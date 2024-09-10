As Malawi marks Tourism Month, Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule has stressed the crucial need to recognize the significance of tourism beyond its economic benefits, emphasizing its role in shaping and showcasing the country’s collective identity.

The Minister said this when she met with young girls gathered for the 2024 Girls Camp Program at Hippo View Lodge in Liwonde organized by Save the Children.

Kamtukule said tourism connects every Malawian to the land, culture, and one another.

“I am proud these young girls had the chance to visit Liwonde National Park, where they marvelled at the beauty of the Shire River and the majesty of the elephants.

“But the lesson extends far beyond the wonder of nature. Just like the Shire River serves Malawi by powering our homes, nourishing our land, and attracting visitors from around the globe, we too must serve a purpose,” said Kamtukule.

Kamtukule emphasized the need for girls to live an impactful life and the importance of resilience.

Meanwhile, the Minister gifted the girls a book titled ‘Made to Bloom’ and she reminded them that they were meant to grow, flourish, and make a difference.