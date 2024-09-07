Malawi will join the global community in observing the International Day of Repentance next month, in a show of unity and spiritual solidarity.

The event, set for October 7th, 2024, aims to bring together intercessors from diverse backgrounds to pray for various nations worldwide, including the Nation of Israel.

As part of this global initiative, National Repentance Malawi will host special prayers on October 5th, 2024, at Mbayani Primary School in Blantyre.

Reverend Dr Edward Mikwamba, National Coordinator for National Repentance Malawi, emphasized the significance of this day, highlighting its importance in uniting intercessors in prayer to seek divine intervention for Malawi and other nations.

Reverend Mikwamba extended an invitation to all intercessors and the general public to join them in prayers. Global National Repentance, an interdenominational religious group founded by Pastor Jeffrey Nash Daly in Middletown, California, USA, spearheads this initiative. The organization’s primary objective is to pray for nations worldwide while spreading the word of God.

By participating in this global prayer movement, Malawi joins a broader community of believers seeking spiritual transformation and divine guidance for their nations.