President Lazarus Chakwera has returned from his official visit to China, touting the trip as a fruitful endeavor.

Key accomplishments include the inking of a US$200 million deal for the construction of a modern judicial complex in Lilongwe, as well as the negotiation of reduced export duties on Malawi’s agricultural exports.

On his arrival at Chileka International Airport, the president indicated that during the tour to China, he managed to negotiate several trade deals with China and other countries that participated in the summit.

“It is quite pleasing that we have successfully struck two major deals; one of which is the grant for the construction of a court complex in City Centre, Lilongwe, and that most of the crop produce from Malawi be exempted from export duty.

“Farmers will now have a readily available market for their produce in China, which is a significant milestone for the Malawi 2063 Agenda, whose pillars are agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing,” said Chakwera.

After his arrival, he will inspect some development projects in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts.