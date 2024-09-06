Mzimba Police Station has arrested a 21-year-old man, Daniel Phiri, for allegedly selling counterfeit cooking oil made from fruit juice and water at the Mzimba Trading Center.

Mzimba police deputy publicist Maria Banda said on September 5, 2024, Phiri’s deceitful scheme came to an abrupt end when a victim, Wezzie Tembo, cried out for help.

QThis prompted swift action from police officers on patrol in the trading centre, who immediately apprehended the suspect, halting his illicit activities.

“The suspect, Daniel Phiri, has confessed to operating the fake cooking oil scam for two weeks, luring customers with significantly lower prices, such as a 5-litre bottle for K15,000 compared to the market price of over K20,000 at local shops. Phiri will appear in court soon to answer a charge of selling counterfeit products,” said Banda.

In light of this incident, Mzimba Police has advised the general public to exercise caution when making purchases, particularly from mobile vendors without permanent shops, to avoid falling prey to similar scams and losing their hard-earned money. Daniel Phiri hails from Chanthomba village, Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba district.

Investigations have revealed that Mzimba district is a hotspot for counterfeit goods.