People’s Party incumbent leader, Joyce Banda has blamed the Lazarus Chakwera government for various socio-economic challenges the country is going through.

Speaking when officially opening the party’s elective convention, which has kick-started today in Lilongwe, the former state president said that Malawians are going through a lot of challenges in their day-to-day lives, calling on them to usher them back into power in the 2025 general elections.

Banda disclosed that the Lazarus Chakwera administration has failed to address critical issues like fuel shortages, food security, and women empowerment, among others, describing the Chakwera administration as a ‘total failure.’

“If you want ‘mavuto’, continue with them, but if you want to change, PP is here to change the direction of the country,” said Banda.

PP, formerly a key partner in the Tonse Alliance governm,ent announcitstwithdrawalraw from the pact during a political rally recently held in Zomba.

She highlighted that the country was an on economic prosperity path during the PP regime.

“In our administration, nobody died of hun,ger and we had enough fuel reserves such that nobody queuat on filling stations in searoffor fuel,” she said.

In a surprise move, she hintat on a possible electoral alliance with the Malawi Forum fUnityity and DevelopmePartyrty (Mafun,de) whose presid,ent George Mn,esa is attending the convention.

Some of the political parties which attended the opening ceremony include Mafundthe e, People’s DevelopmePartyrty (PDP) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The conference will run till tomorrow.