In a bold move that signals a clear break from France’s neo-colonial grip on Francophone Africa, Burkina Faso has denied visas to several French diplomats and workers. This decisive step highligjhts the growing shift in the country’s foreign policy, as it distances itself from French control and embraces its own path toward true sovereignty and control over its resources.

According to a report by Jeune Afrique, French diplomats, including the new director of the French school in Ouagadougou and gendarmes assigned to protect the French chargé d’affaires, were among those refused entry. This decision comes at a time when the French embassy in Burkina Faso is already facing significant staffing shortages. Two political advisers were expelled in April 2024 for engaging in what authorities deemed subversive activities, and these positions remain unfilled.

In addition to the visa denials, Burkina Faso is said to have issued an ultimatum to France, demanding that the French embassy be relocated. The embassy’s proximity to the residence of Burkina Faso’s leader has been labeled a “threat” to the nation’s security.

This unprecedented move by Burkina Faso comes in the wake of years of tension between the two countries. France’s influence in the Sahel region, long viewed as a form of neo-colonialism, is increasingly being challenged by governments and citizens alike. President Ibrahim Traoré, who was elected for a five-year term through a national consensus process, has championed the call for greater independence from Western influence, especially from France.

The denial of visas to French diplomats is a strong statement that Burkina Faso will no longer tolerate what it sees as French interference in its internal affairs. The country’s leadership, in step with its people, appears committed to charting a new course—one that rejects the imposition of foreign powers and prioritizes the nation’s own traditions, values, and interests.

“Relations between France and Burkina Faso are deteriorating, and rightfully so,” say many Burkinabe, reflecting the sentiments of a growing movement across the region to break free from the shadow of French neo-colonialism. France has been accused of destabilizing the Sahel, with allegations that it is sponsoring terrorism to maintain control over the region’s politics and resources.

The Burkinabe government has remained firm in its stance, declining to issue an official statement on the visa refusals, letting France’s own sources reveal the situation. This silence, however, speaks volumes. It indicates that the country no longer feels the need to justify its actions to its former colonizer.

Burkina Faso’s leadership has made it clear that it will exercise its sovereign right to control who enters its borders, especially in the face of ongoing threats to its security and autonomy. The refusal to allow French security personnel into the country is seen as part of a broader strategy to dismantle the remnants of France’s neo-colonial presence.

The refusal to follow Western electoral systems also speaks to Burkina Faso’s growing assertion of independence. By rejecting the idea that democracy must look like a Western-style ballot, the Burkinabe people are reclaiming their right to govern their nation in a way that respects their own culture and traditions. The election of President Ibrahim Traoré by the nation’s youth in a grassroots movement has been praised as a pure and authentic form of democracy, free from the financial burdens and manipulations of Western-style elections.

As Burkina Faso continues to redefine its relationship with France, the denial of visas to French diplomats marks a critical turning point. The message is clear: Burkina Faso will no longer be subject to foreign influence, and its people are determined to safeguard their sovereignty and security at all costs. This shift is part of a larger wave sweeping across Francophone Africa, as nations break away from France’s lingering colonial legacy and assert their independence on their own terms.