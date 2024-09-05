The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has reassured the public that there will be no changes in petroleum prices, despite growing rumors of an impending price hike. Current fuel prices remain stable at K2,530 for petrol, K2,734 for diesel, and K1,910 for paraffin per litre.

In a statement, MERA urged citizens to disregard any contradictory information, emphasizing, “MERA will always keep stakeholders and the general public informed of developments in energy regulation through official channels.”

As rumors of potential price increases spread, tensions escalated at filling stations across the country. Reports from Lilongwe’s Majiga Area 23 indicated long queues as motorists rushed to fill their tanks in anticipation of higher costs.

Meanwhile, in Blantyre, similar scenes unfolded, with long lines forming at various filling stations. This surge in activity occurred despite MERA’s clear denial of any planned price adjustments.

Adding to the intrigue, just days prior, the Natural Resources and Climate Change Committee of Parliament recommended that MERA consider a fuel price hike, further fueling speculation among the public.

As the situation stabilizes and normalcy returns to filling stations, MERA remains firm in its commitment to transparency, urging the public to stay informed through official communications.