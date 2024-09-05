Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 25-year-old man, Clever Makina, for allegedly committing various offences, including having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Blantyre Police Station deputy spokesperson Mary Chiponda said the Victim’s mother reported to police that she saw some pornographic videos of her daughter, aged 16, on Facebook.

She said “When she asked her daughter about the video, the victim mentioned the suspect as the one who shot the video while in a room at Lunzu township in the district and posted it on Facebook after sleeping with her”

According to Chiponda, in August this year, the suspect, who had a fake Facebook account bearing a female name, met the victim on the same Facebook and pretended to be a well-wisher who wanted to assist her financially.

“In the process, the suspect asked to meet the girl at Lunzu Trading Centre, and when he met the girl, he took her into one of the rooms at a resthouse where he took a pornographic video of her before he started demanding money from her amounting to k400,000. ( four hundred thousand kwacha) while threatening that he will post the video on Facebook if she does not give him the money,” explained Chiponda.

Chiponda also noted that the suspect demanded to have sexual intercourse with the victim for him not to post the video, and the victim accepted it, but after the act, the suspect still posted the video on Facebook.

“Upon receipt of the report, the victim was referred to the hospital for a medical check-up up where it was confirmed that she was defiled. Makina was arrested, and he admitted the claim that he indeed took the video from the victim and slept with her before posting the video on Facebook after failing to get money, which he had demanded from the victim,” said Chiponda.

Meanwhile, Makina is currently in police custody, waiting to appear before the court to answer charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor, cyber bullying as well as attempted robbery.

Clever Makina comes from Chimiko Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo District.