While Beit Cure Children’s Hospital of Malawi is on a mission to transform the lives of children with treatable disabilities, as it seeks to conduct 2300 surgeries this year, the institution faces a funding shortfall of K210 million to meet the target.

The Hospital’s Acting Executive Director, Ezekiel Milelu, revealed that most beneficiary children are identified in remote areas and brought to Blantyre for treatment. However, the hospital struggles to raise the necessary funds, prompting a request for a bailout.

Miller emphasized, “We plan to conduct 2,300 surgeries this year, but we are short of K210 million. We urge other partners to come in. There’s a huge need for children requiring surgical intervention, and we can’t meet that need alone. We need partners like First Capital Bank to help provide resources, mobilize, and bring patients here.

Twikale Chirwa, FCB’s Head of Marketing, hopes their K40 million donation will help build a strong future workforce, aligning with the Malawi 2063 vision.

He said, “At First Capital Bank, we believe in investing in the future of our nation, and what better way to do that than by investing in the health and wellbeing of our children? Our contribution of K40 million is a testament to our commitment to supporting initiatives that align with our values and the country’s development goals, as outlined in the Malawi 2063 vision. We hope that our donation will make a significant impact in the lives of these children and inspire others to join hands in supporting this noble cause.”

The initiative by Beit Cure Children’s Hospital and First Capital Bank’s support demonstrates a commitment to improving Malawian children’s lives and contributing to the country’s development goals.