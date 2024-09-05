The Malawi National Football Team began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers with a 2-3 defeat at Bingu National Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Patrick Mabedi handed Yamikani Chester his first start after missing out on action for long, while George Chikooka retained his place between the two sticks.

The Flames had a promising start to the game as the players exchanged passes and nearly scored, but the Burundians defended with everything to keep the game at 0-0.

In the 17th minute, Stanley Sanudi delivered an excellent cross into the box to Nickson Mwase who failed to connect from the close range.

That miss proved costly as the visitors scored in the 22nd minute through an Own Goal from Chimwemwe Idana, 0-1.

Burundi’s lead was cut short in the 29th minute through Chawanangwa Kaonga’s brilliant free kick on the edge of the penalty box.

But again, Mabedi’s charges conceded in the 32nd minute. Jean Girumugisha made a simple tap-in after the hosts’ defence failed to stop the visitors, who had launched a counter-attack.

The Flames were good when pressing, but defensively, very weak as they struggled to tame Burundi’s high-pressing and fast attackers who were transitioning in the offensive zone with speed.

The first half ended 1-2 in favour of the visitors. After the recess, a mistake from midfielder Lloyd Aaron gave room to the visitors, who attacked with pace before advancing to the penalty box, but the forward’s shot hit the side net.

With 52 minutes played, the hosts were at it again, exchanging passes through Chimwemwe Idana, Aaron, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Yamikani Chester before releasing Kaonga but his shot went over the crossbar.

Mabedi brought in Robert Saizi and Patrick Mwaungulu for Chester and Idana. These changes seemed to have paid off when Nkhoma connected to a well-delivered cross from Kaonga to make it 2-2 in the 74th minute.

At this moment, the Flames were now pushing for the winning goal as they kept on dominating possession but to find the much-needed goal was a huge task.

In the 83rd minute, Nkhoma was brought down closer to the penalty box but Mwaungulu blasted his effort over the crossbar.

Just when everyone thought the game was heading to a draw, the visitors struck again. Gomezgani Chirwa failed to link up with goalkeeper Chikooka, and his pass bounced off the Burundi player before rolling into the empty net, 2-3.

The result means the Flames have to win away to Burkina Faso in the second qualifying match to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Apart from Burundi and Burkina Faso, Malawi will also face Senegal in Group L of the qualifiers.