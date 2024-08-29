Police in Karonga are keeping in custody a 31-year-old man, John Kalagho for allegedly taking part in vandalizing Escom property in the district.

Confirming the development with Malawi24, Karonga Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant George Mulewa said the suspect was arrested on August 28, 2024, by Karonga Police Detectives and copper wire weighing 30 kilograms, as well as some other cables have been recovered at his warehouse within the district.

“Meanwhile, investigations are still in progress, and police in the district are appealing to members of the communities to share any related information as criminals who vandalize Escom property target the transformers ” he said.

John Kalagho, who is expected to appear in court soon, comes from Mawembe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga District.