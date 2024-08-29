The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has issued a stern warning to local player agents, urging them to obtain the necessary licenses or risk being banned from facilitating transfer deals on behalf of players.

According to FAM Club Licensing and Compliance Manager Casper Jangale, Malawi currently has no FIFA-licensed agents, leading to disputes and complications in player transfers.

“It is illegal to operate as an agent without a license, and it’s punishable. We will not allow this to continue,” Jangale emphasized.

Jangale revealed that the lack of licensed agents has resulted in Malawi losing out on opportunities, highlighting the need for individuals to take the necessary steps to become certified FIFA agents.

“If you think you have what it takes to be a FIFA agent, take the exam,” he challenged.

The FAM official expressed disappointment with the low turnout and poor performance in recent licensing exams.

In November 2023, over 50 individuals expressed interest, but only 11 met the requirements, and just three showed up for the actual exam, failing to make the grade.

“People register for the exams, but for the past three sessions, the outcome has been horrible,” Jangale lamented.

FAM’s crackdown on unlicensed agents aims to ensure that player transfers are conducted professionally and by FIFA regulations.

The association is urging aspiring agents to take the licensing exam seriously and obtain the necessary certification to operate legally.

The move is also expected to protect players from exploitation and ensure that they receive fair representation in transfer deals.

With the football industry growing globally, Malawi’s lack of licensed agents has hindered the country’s ability to compete on the international stage.

As FAM continues to push for compliance, local player agents are advised to take the necessary steps to obtain their licenses and avoid facing penalties.

The association’s efforts aim to raise the standards of football management in Malawi and provide a conducive environment for players to thrive.

By Twink Jones Gadama