Malawi Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has underscored the pivotal role of agriculture commercialization and innovation in driving Malawi’s economic growth.

The Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, said this during the official opening of the 20th National Agriculture Fair at Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds in Blantyre.

Kawale hailed President Lazarus Chakwera for his unwavering support and commitment to commercializing agriculture across Malawi.

Kawale also appreciated the president’s efforts in supporting the sector saying he set aside about one trillion Kwacha with support from different development partners to support agricultural commercialization and productivity across the country.

“The innovation has the potential to drive efficiency and resilience in the agriculture sector,” he said.

On his part, Wisely Phiri, the President of the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, underscored the role of commercialization, value addition, diversification, investment, and market creation in transforming agriculture into a key driver of return generation for Malawi.