In Malawi, the digital age is rapidly advancing, and the entertainment industry is booming. While the music industry has been a prominent force, another sector has been quietly growing: video gaming. Once dismissed as a childish pastime, video games have gained a significant following among Malawi’s modern youth.

Over the past two decades, the gaming scene in Malawi has experienced substantial growth, mirroring global trends. With increased access to technology and the internet, video games have become a popular form of entertainment, particularly among the country’s youth.

According to recent statistics from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), approximately 40% of Malawians have internet access, a figure that has steadily risen in recent years. This surge in connectivity has paved the way for the emergence of gaming communities across the country. For many young Malawians, gaming isn’t just a pastime; it’s a way of life.

From bustling urban centers, video games have become a prominent presence, with kids and adults filling arcades to play the latest FIFA games or drive their favorite virtual cars. This trend has shaped social interactions and leisure activities.

In a country where traditional forms of entertainment like music and dance hold sway, gaming offers a modern alternative that transcends geographic boundaries. Interviews with local gamers reveal the profound impact gaming has had on their lives. Keith Chirwa, an entrepreneur and arcade owner in Mzuzu, shares his experience:

“People underestimate the potential of gaming, thinking it’s just for children. But it offers a much more than entertainment. It provides a welcome escape from the challenges of daily life. Customers demand that I open my arcade early, even if I’m not there. Gaming has not only helped me earn a living but has also allowed me to reinvest in other ventures.”

One of the arcade’s regular customers added, “Gaming shields us from negative influences and provides a healthier alternative to hanging out with bad company. Some of these games have even helped me improve my reading skills, as they often include subtitles.”

Despite its growing popularity, the gaming industry in Malawi faces several challenges. Limited access to affordable gaming consoles and high-speed internet remains a barrier for many, particularly those in rural areas. Additionally, the lack of local game development studios means that most of the games played in Malawi are imported from overseas, resulting in limited representation of African culture and narratives in gaming content.

However, these challenges have also pushed innovation and collaboration within the gaming community. Organizations like the Esports Association Malawi are working to promote local talent and create opportunities for aspiring game developers. Initiatives such as gaming tournaments and workshops not only showcase the skills of Malawian gamers but also foster a sense of community and camaraderie.

Nkhamba Msonda, a programmer, emphasizes the growing influence of gaming on other industries: “Gaming is now seeping into other sectors, highlighting its significance. Malawians need to take notice and capitalize on this opportunity.”

As Malawi continues to embrace technology and connectivity, the gaming industry is poised for further growth and innovation. With the government’s commitment to expanding internet infrastructure and supporting digital literacy initiatives, the future looks bright for gaming in Malawi.

According to Robert Cheuluka, Acting Vice President of the Esports Association Malawi, “Gaming is more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for creativity, collaboration, and cultural exchange. By investing in the next generation of gamers and developers, we can harness the power of technology to drive positive change and empower Malawian youth.”

To ensure the continued growth of the gaming industry in Malawi, infrastructure development and investment are crucial. The lack of investors and stakeholders is currently hindering the industry’s expansion.

Globally, the video games industry has surpassed both the music and film industries, generating $396.2 billion in revenue in 2023, compared to $283.5 billion in 2022. The industry has seen a growth of 26 per cent. By following the example of other countries that have successfully leveraged the gaming industry, Malawi can also reap the economic benefits it offers.