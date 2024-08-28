The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) MPs today in parliament rejected calls to adjust fuel prices in Malawi, arguing that such a move would exacerbate the current hardships faced by Malawians.

According to the MPs, raising fuel prices would impose an additional burden on the already struggling population.

DPP members of Parliament walked out of parliamentary sessions as one way of protesting the fuel hike.

Speaking outside the chamber, Leader of the Opposition, George Chaponda, said the DPP decided to boycott the debate midway after noting that the First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo was not allowing DPP members to present their views on the report.

“What we noted is that they wanted everyone to endorse the fuel price adjustment. We did not come into this House to rubber stamp issues but to make decisions which are for the interest of Malawians,” said Chaponda.

Chaponda has warned that accepting the government’s decision to increase fuel prices would lead to further suffering for Malawians.

During the debate, Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East MP Sameer Suleman asked Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director John Kapito to resign for demanding price adjustments in fuel prices.

According to Suleman, the CAMA Executive Director stopped knowing his mandate, and he has overstayed.

“Instead of defending poor Malawians, he wants them to suffer. Let him resign now and join politics under MCP,” said Suleman.

Presenting a committee report in Parliament today, the Chairperson of Natural Resources recommended MERA to raise fuel prices, and this did not go well with Opposition MPs.